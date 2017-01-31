- Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—January 2017
- In this issue:
- Data privacy day—28 January 2017
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Copyright—Repealed CDPA 1988, s 52: depletion period ends
- Data protection—The legal ramifications of spear phishing
- Data protection—Data privacy and autonomous vehicles
- Defamation—Hourani v Thomson
- Defamation—Barron v Collins
- Defamation—Suresh v Samad
More...
- General IP & IT—looking ahead to 2017
- Internet and e-commerce—EU draft geo-blocking regulation
- Life sciences—Advocate General's opinion in Novartis Europharm v Commission
- Life sciences/Procurement—Advocate General's opinion in Medisanus d.o.o. v Splošna BolnišnicaMurska Sobota
- Life sciences
- Life sciences/Patents—Shanks v Unilever
- Life sciences/Patents—Teva v Gilead
- Life sciences/ Patents—Fujifilm v Abbvie
- Life sciences/Patents—Fujifilm v Abbvie
- Life sciences/Patents—Teva UK v Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma
- Life sciences/Patents—Novartis v Focus Pharmaceuticals and Novartis v Teva
- Patents—Unified Patent Court Agreement to enter into force in December 2017
- Payment services, e-money and mobile payments—Blockchain in smart contracts
- Privacy and misuse of private information—A and another v Persons Unknown
- Trade marks—New Wave CZ v Alltoys
- Trade marks—Advocate General's opinion in Hummel Holding v Nike
- Trade marks and passing off—Bhayani v Taylor Bracewell
- Trade marks—Länsförsäkringar v Matek
- Trade marks—Advocate General's opinion in EUIPO v Deluxe Laboratories, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Copyright/IP disputes
- Defamation
- Patents
- Privacy and misuse of private information
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL IP & IT
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the January 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates, which have been published since 19 December 2016, on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) Defamation; (4) Internet and e-commerce; (5) Life sciences; (6) Patents; (7) Privacy and misuse of private information; (8) Trade marks and passing off, as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.