Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—January 2017

Published on: 31 January 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data privacy day—28 January 2017
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—Repealed CDPA 1988, s 52: depletion period ends
  • Data protection—The legal ramifications of spear phishing
  • Data protection—Data privacy and autonomous vehicles
  • Defamation—Hourani v Thomson
  • Defamation—Barron v Collins
  • Defamation—Suresh v Samad
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the January 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates, which have been published since 19 December 2016, on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) Defamation; (4) Internet and e-commerce; (5) Life sciences; (6) Patents; (7) Privacy and misuse of private information; (8) Trade marks and passing off, as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

