Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—January 2016

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—January 2016
Published on: 29 January 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—January 2016
  • In this issue:
  • The creative industries—2015 in review
  • Data protection day—28 January 2016
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Communications—Szabo and Vissy v Hungary
  • Communications—Lebara Mobile v Lycamobile UK
  • Communications—The Roaming Regulation
  • Copyright—Advocate General's opinion in Egeda
  • Cybersecurity—draft EU cybersecurity directive backed by Internal Market Committee
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the January 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Communications; (2) Copyright; (3) Cybersecurity; (4) Data protection; (5) Life sciences; (6) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (7) Patents; (8) Privacy and misuse of private information and (9) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More