Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—December 2016

Published on: 19 December 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright/Confidential Information—Wade v British Sky Broadcasting
  • Copyright—Advocate General's opinion in Stichting Brein v Jack Frederik Wullems
  • Copyright—Gloucester Place Music v Le Bon
  • Data protection—TLT v SSHD
  • Defamation—Rahman v ARY
  • Defamation—FlyMeNow v Quick Air Jet Charter
Article summary

Welcome to the December 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) Defamation; (4) Designs; (5) Information technology; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents; (9) Trade marks and passing off, as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

