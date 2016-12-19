- Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—December 2016
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Copyright/Confidential Information—Wade v British Sky Broadcasting
- Copyright—Advocate General's opinion in Stichting Brein v Jack Frederik Wullems
- Copyright—Gloucester Place Music v Le Bon
- Data protection—TLT v SSHD
- Defamation—Rahman v ARY
- Defamation—FlyMeNow v Quick Air Jet Charter
- Designs—Action Storage Systems v G-Force Europe.com
- Information Technology—Autonomous vehicles
- Information Technology—Artificial intelligence—are judges really that predictable?
- Life sciences/Patents—Hospira v Genentech
- Life sciences—Lohmann & Rauscher International v BIOS Medical Services
- Life sciences/Internet—Nano sensors and Internet of Nano Things
- Life Sciences
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Sports broadcasting rights
- Patents—UK set to ratify Unified Patent Court agreement
- Patents—Sony Communications International v SSH Communications Security
- Trade marks/Designs—R (on the application of British American Tobacco and others) v Secretary of State for Health
- Trade marks—NVidia Corporation v Hardware Labs Performance Systems
- Trade marks—Advocate General's opinion in Yoshida v EUIPO
- Trade marks/Passing off—Property Renaissance trading as Titanic v Stanley Dock Hotel trading as Titanic Hotel Liverpool
- Trade marks—Simba Toys v EUIPO
- Trade marks—MHCS v Polistas
- Trade marks—Advocate General's opinion in EUIPO v Szajner
- Trade marks—Advocate General's opinion in W.F.Gözze Frottierweberei and Gözze
- Trade marks—Mondelez UK v EUIPO
- Trade marks/Passing off—National Guild of Removers and Storers v Bee Moved
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL IP & IT>
- New and updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
Welcome to the December 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) Defamation; (4) Designs; (5) Information technology; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents; (9) Trade marks and passing off, as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates.
