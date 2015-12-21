Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—December 2015

Published on: 21 December 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • New topic: Life sciences
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Communications—Secretary of State for the Home Department v David Davis MP
  • Copyright—BSI Enterprises v Blue Mountain Music
  • Copyright—Establishing co-authorship rights to published works
  • Copyright—Henry Hadaway Organisation v Pickwick Group
  • Copyright—Hewlett-Packard Belgium v Reprobel
  • Copyright—YouTube policy on fair use
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the December 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Communications; (2) Copyright; (3) Defamation; (4) Life sciences; (5) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; and (6) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

