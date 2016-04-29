Sign-in Help
Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—April 2016

Published on: 29 April 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection—EU developments
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—Opinion of the Advocate General in GS Media v Sanoma Media Netherlands
  • Copyright—Phonographic Performance v Nightclub (London)
  • Cybersecurity—Cyber liability insurance
  • Data protection and privacy—ICO guidance on Wi-Fi analytics
  • Data protection and privacy—ICO direct marketing guidance
  • Data protection and privacy—PJS v News Group Newspapers
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the April 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Cybersecurity; (3) Data protection and privacy; (4) Defamation; (5) General IP; (6) Image rights; (7) Life sciences; (8) Patents; (9) Telecommunications and (10) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

