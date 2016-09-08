Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—8 September 2016

Published on: 08 September 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Bribery and corruption: Examining the SFO’s recent policies and trends
  • Construction law: High Court enforces fifth adjudication decision in Paice v Harding saga
  • Consumer protection: CJEU rules on sale of pre-installed software
  • Contracts: Falling foul of supplier fine print—are small businesses getting short changed?
  • Employment law: Assessing compensation in concurrent unfair and wrongful dismissal claims
  • Employment law: Byron Burgers and illegal working
  • Employment law: Disability adjustment incompatible with contract requires employee consent
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.

