- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—7 July 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Construction: High Court holds no implied term in pipeline easement
- Consumer protection: The future of e-commerce consumer protection in the EU
- Corporate: PSC register effective from 30 June 2016
- Corporate: Top 10 key changes introduced by the Market Abuse Regulation
- Corporate crime: Unravelling the implications of the referendum result for corporate crime
- Employment law: Pre-termination negotiations: admissibility and the without prejudice rule
- Employment law: Race discrimination in the context of human trafficking
More...
- Employment law: Student on work placement via university can bring ET discrimination claim
- Employment law: The purpose of leave determines whether annual leave must be given as well
- Information technology: Digital Economy Bill introduced to the House of Commons
- Intellectual property: Trade mark infringement through the looking glass
- Intellectual property: Trade mark specifications must be drafted narrowly
- Tax: Brexit vote—views from the tax market
- Tort: Increasing the predictability of EU jurisdiction rules in tort cases
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.