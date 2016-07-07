Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—7 July 2016

Published on: 07 July 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Construction: High Court holds no implied term in pipeline easement
  • Consumer protection: The future of e-commerce consumer protection in the EU
  • Corporate: PSC register effective from 30 June 2016
  • Corporate: Top 10 key changes introduced by the Market Abuse Regulation
  • Corporate crime: Unravelling the implications of the referendum result for corporate crime
  • Employment law: Pre-termination negotiations: admissibility and the without prejudice rule
  • Employment law: Race discrimination in the context of human trafficking
Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

