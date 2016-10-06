Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—6 October 2016

  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit: Brexit and the Overseas Territories—Bermuda
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on promotional marketing
  • Construction: What are the changes in the JCT Design and Build Contract 2016?
  • Consumer protection: CMA announces the launch of a market study into digital comparison tools
  • Corporate crime: Sentencing guidelines start to bite big corporates
  • Corporate crime: Victory for vishing victims
  • Data protection: Did GMC properly conduct the balancing act?
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

