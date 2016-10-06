- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—6 October 2016
- Brexit: Brexit and the Overseas Territories—Bermuda
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on promotional marketing
- Construction: What are the changes in the JCT Design and Build Contract 2016?
- Consumer protection: CMA announces the launch of a market study into digital comparison tools
- Corporate crime: Sentencing guidelines start to bite big corporates
- Corporate crime: Victory for vishing victims
- Data protection: Did GMC properly conduct the balancing act?
- Data protection: ICO imposes record monetary penalty of £400,000 on TalkTalk
- Dispute resolution: Mediation—a serious option in resolving disputes
- Employment law: Changes taking effect on 1 October 2016: a round-up
- Employment law: Work of art—tattoos in the workplace
- Public procurement: Crown Commercial Service issues guidance on social and environmental aspects of Public Contracts Regulations 2015
- Tax: VAT fraud—new penalties for businesses?
