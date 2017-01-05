Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—5 January 2017

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—5 January 2017
Published on: 05 January 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—5 January 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • In-house lawyers: Exploring the in-house client and partner relationship—part one
  • Brexit: Article 50 litigation—examining the government’s appeal
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on advertising features
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on auction guide prices and non-optional fees
  • Communications: European Commission issues roaming implementing regulation text
  • Communications: Indiscriminate retention of data obligations judged as prohibited by CJEU
  • Competition: Government sets out implementation plan for Directive on damages for breaches of competition law
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More