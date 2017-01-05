- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—5 January 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- In-house lawyers: Exploring the in-house client and partner relationship—part one
- Brexit: Article 50 litigation—examining the government’s appeal
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on advertising features
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on auction guide prices and non-optional fees
- Communications: European Commission issues roaming implementing regulation text
- Communications: Indiscriminate retention of data obligations judged as prohibited by CJEU
- Competition: Government sets out implementation plan for Directive on damages for breaches of competition law
More...
- Contracts: Examining blockchain in smart contracts
- Contracts: Interpretation of indemnity clause in partnership agreement
- Corporate: What next for corporate governance and executive pay?
- Corporate crime: Key developments in 2016 for corporate crime lawyers
- Data protection: EU flurry of activity on data protection
- E-commerce: New geo-blocking regulation on its way
- Employment law: Discrimination arising from disability: ET can consider medical evidence not before employer
- Employment law: Employment law—looking ahead to 2017
- Information technology: Emerging technologies and the law—autonomous vehicles
- Insolvency: Insolvency rules to change in April 2017
- Intellectual property: Goodwill of a partner in a solicitors' firm vests in firm
- Intellectual property: IP crime report 2015–2016
- Pensions: Draft Finance Bill 2017—pensions
- Public procurement: AG opinion on justifying restrictions in medicinal product procurement
- Public procurement: Damages can be claimed in procurement if breaches would have changed tender outcome
- Share incentives: Draft Finance Bill 2017—salary sacrifice benefits to end
- Tax: Consultation on VAT groupings
- Technology: Government consults on drone regulations
- Tort: Damages for misrepresentation and efficacy of disclaimer notices
- Tort: First LIBOR manipulation claim to be heard—all claims dismissed
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
