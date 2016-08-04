- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—4 August 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on Amazon delivery charge advertising
- Agency: Mercantile Court rules on whether software is goods or services
- Agency: Supreme Court rules on authority to collect unpaid sums after termination
- Competition law: Sainsbury’s claims damages from MasterCard breach of the Competition Act
- Construction: Award of costs for running an adjudication
- Construction: Statutory demands for construction project debts
- Corporate: Companies House updates limited liability partnership guidance
- Corporate: ICSID Tribunal rejects jurisdiction on grounds a registered office address is not a 'seat'
- Data protection: CJEU rules on the applicable law in consumer protection disputes between Member States
- Data protection: Putting the EU-US Privacy Shield into motion—what next?
- Dispute resolution: Adjudicator’s decision enforced despite reference to wrong contract in application to nominating body
- Dispute resolution: Contribution claims—Court of Appeal clarifies CL(C)A 1978, s 1(4)
- Employment law: Company rules, religious beliefs and direct discrimination
- Information technology: Blockchain and the law—an uncharted landscape
- Information technology: Bucking the trend—exploring Facebook algorithms and allegations of bias
- Property: High Court holds that tenant failed to comply with vacant possession break condition
- Restructuring & Insolvency: Bankruptcy court has no control over HMRC's third party notices
- Tax: Creating a flexible loss relief regime
- Tort: High Court holds structural inspection was negligent
- Brexit: Brexit and its implications
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
