Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—4 August 2016

Published on: 04 August 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on Amazon delivery charge advertising
  • Agency: Mercantile Court rules on whether software is goods or services
  • Agency: Supreme Court rules on authority to collect unpaid sums after termination
  • Competition law: Sainsbury’s claims damages from MasterCard breach of the Competition Act
  • Construction: Award of costs for running an adjudication
  • Construction: Statutory demands for construction project debts
  • Corporate: Companies House updates limited liability partnership guidance
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

