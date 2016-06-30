Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—30 June 2016

Published on: 30 June 2016
  • In this issue:
  • EU referendum—UK votes to leave the EU
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Confidential information: Enforceability of post-termination restrictive covenants within the agricultural industry
  • Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT Minor Works Building Contract 2016?
  • Construction law: Works did not cause damage to nearby property
  • Consumer protection: CMA publishes summary of final report and guidance documents
  • Contracts: Supreme Court split on ECN contractual interpretation
  • Corporate: Confirmation statement and alternative-record-keeping
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.

