Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—30 June 2016

- EU referendum—UK votes to leave the EU
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Confidential information: Enforceability of post-termination restrictive covenants within the agricultural industry
- Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT Minor Works Building Contract 2016?
- Construction law: Works did not cause damage to nearby property
- Consumer protection: CMA publishes summary of final report and guidance documents
- Contracts: Supreme Court split on ECN contractual interpretation
- Corporate: Confirmation statement and alternative-record-keeping
- Employment law: Acas Code does not apply to a dismissal for some other substantial reason
- Employment law: Service provision changes and TUPE transfers
- Employment law: Tribunals usually have no right to transfer equal pay claims to High Court
- Insurance: The Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010—are we there yet?
- Immigration: Immigration Act 2016—illegal working and the lawful employment of workers
- Intellectual property: Breach of copyright and confidentiality considered in software development dispute
- Restructuring and insolvency: Gratuitous alienations before the Supreme Court
- Tort: Bank under no duty to give voluntary advice
- Tort: CJEU considers jurisdiction and purely financial damage
