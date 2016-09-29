- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—29 September 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA ruling reiterates the need to be nuanced in social campaign ads
- Advertising and marketing: CAP updates guidance on promotional marketing
- Consumer protection: Bills of sale—Law Commission proposes comprehensive reform
- Consumer protection: Which? makes super-complaint over bank transfer protections
- Contracts: Purchasing shares for less than market value
- Corporate crime: Crackdown on white collar crime?
- Corporate crime: International money laundering—the role of the UK
More...
- Data protection: EDPS Opinion on enforcement of rights in age of big data
- Data protection: ICO issues another monetary penalty notice for spam
- E-commerce: European Commission publishes initial findings of e-commerce sector inquiry
- E-commerce: The European Commission’s new internet strategy
- Gambling: When the stakes are high—examining the enforceability of gambling contracts
- Information technology: The WEF and digital identity systems
- Intellectual property: Playboy highlights new issue with intellectual property rights
- Intellectual property: Weighing up the European Commission's proposed copyright reform package
- Public procurement: Supplier selection in public procurement procedures simplified
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.