- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—28 July 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Arbitration: Hong Kong court refuses a stay where arbitration was optional
- Brexit: Article 50—who has their finger on the trigger?
- Brexit: Post-Brexit trade-off—playing by the WTO rules
- Brexit: Triggering Article 50—prerogative power or parliamentary mandate?
- Brexit: What does Brexit mean for public and private enforcement of competition law in England and Wales?
- Construction: Industry insight: the future of portfolio, project and programme management—part 1
- Contracts: CJEU rules on Brussels I and terminating long-standing business relationships
- Contracts: High Court holds no implied term of good faith
- Contracts: Law Society issues practice note on e-signatures in commercial contracts
- Contracts: Supreme Court sets aside settlement agreement for deceit
- Contracts: Tainted by illegality—re-examining unjust enrichment claims
- Corporate: Court of Appeal analyses joint venture documents
- Corporate crime: Changing up the rules regarding anti-money laundering
- Data protection: Article 29 Group issues statement on Privacy Shield
- Data protection: EDPS issues opinion on e-privacy
- Dispute resolution: CPR changes—October 2016
- Dispute resolution: Post-referendum litigation—no need to panic
- Dispute resolution: Interest as damages for deceit refused
- Employment law: Accrued holiday pay due on retirement unless on garden leave and not sick
- Employment law: Agency worker may be protected from a whistleblowing detriment by end user
- Employment law: Discrimination awards: predisposition to illness is not same as causation
- Employment law: Exploring the Welsh Government’s plans on workers’ rights
- Intellectual property: Extended and revived copyright—repeal of CDPA 1988, s 52
- Privilege: Law Society publishes draft guidance on legal professional privilege
- Property law: Court of Appeal considers injunction in right to light claim
- Public procurement: CJEU rules on tender process
- Public procurement: Sub-contracting limit in tender specification breached procurement rules
- Supply of goods and services: Slaves in the supply chain
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
