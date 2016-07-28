Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—28 July 2016

Published on: 28 July 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Arbitration: Hong Kong court refuses a stay where arbitration was optional
  • Brexit: Article 50—who has their finger on the trigger?
  • Brexit: Post-Brexit trade-off—playing by the WTO rules
  • Brexit: Triggering Article 50—prerogative power or parliamentary mandate?
  • Brexit: What does Brexit mean for public and private enforcement of competition law in England and Wales?
  • Construction: Industry insight: the future of portfolio, project and programme management—part 1
  • Contracts: CJEU rules on Brussels I and terminating long-standing business relationships
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

