- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—27 October 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: Advocate-General issues opinion in comparative advertising case
- Brexit: Brexit implications for the dispute resolution and international trade lawyer
- Brexit: Patent protection post-Brexit—business as usual or time to re-file?
- Brexit: The great repeal—navigating the legislative process of Brexit
- Bribery and corruption: Challenging the authority of the Serious Fraud Office
- Bribery and corruption: Tackling overseas corruption—report by the IDC in October 2016
- Competition law: Reforming EU merger control
- Consumer protection: CMA publishes research on knowledge of unfair terms law
- Consumer protection: £4.6m fine for Vodafone for breaching consumer rules
- Contracts: Court of Appeal considers 'place of provision of service'
- Contracts: Court of Appeal dismisses appeal for bankers' bonuses
- Contracts: High Court holds steel components not fit for purpose on wind farm project
- Contracts: Supreme Court construes exclusion clause in professional indemnity policy
- Corporate: High Court rules on restrictive covenants
- Corporate: ICGN publishes guidance on executive and non-executive director remuneration and about board diversity
- Data protection: An IP address may constitute personal data
- Data protection: Firms’ bosses face big fines under new crackdown on nuisance calls
- Data protection: The GDPR—key issues for share schemes
- E-commerce: CMA study puts price comparison websites under the spotlight
- Employment law: No injury to feelings award for breach of safety rep's right to time off
- Employment law: Occupational segregation between the sexes—is this a pay claim time bomb?
- Financial services: Next phase of the new accountability regime for UK financial services
- Information technology: augmented reality
- Public procurement: Balancing act—supporting economic growth in public procurement
- Public procurement: Equal treatment takes priority when handling tender errors
- Public procurement: Refundable 'good conduct guarantees' compatible
- Public procurement: The Standard Selection Questionnaire in practice
- Supply of goods and services: Procurement fraud in the construction industry
- Supply of goods and services: Refusal to supply 'Support gay marriage' cake was direct discrimination
- Tax: VAT grouping—recovery of overpaid VAT
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
