Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—27 October 2016

Published on: 27 October 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—27 October 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: Advocate-General issues opinion in comparative advertising case
  • Brexit: Brexit implications for the dispute resolution and international trade lawyer
  • Brexit: Patent protection post-Brexit—business as usual or time to re-file?
  • Brexit: The great repeal—navigating the legislative process of Brexit
  • Bribery and corruption: Challenging the authority of the Serious Fraud Office
  • Bribery and corruption: Tackling overseas corruption—report by the IDC in October 2016
  • Competition law: Reforming EU merger control
    • More...

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

