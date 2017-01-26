- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—26 January 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Brexit: The Supreme Court’s judgment on Article 50—what happens now?
- Competition law: Competition law risk guide for senior managers and directors published
- Contracts: Court of Appeal—no implied term where inconsistent with express term
- Corporate crime: Economic crime and corporate liability
- Corporate crime: Examining deferred prosecution agreements—SFO and Rolls-Royce
- Data protection: Article 29 Working Party adopts 2017 GDPR action plan
- Data protection: ICO issues another fine for spam texts
- Data protection: Recruiter fined for unlawfully obtaining data
- Employment law: Agency worker compensation must take into account what would have happened
- Employment law: Protection against dismissal for trade union activities does not cover the use of unlawfully obtained documents
- Employment law: Union recognition: collective bargaining may include operational policies
- Financial services: Trends in financial services enforcement
- Intellectual property law: Norwich Pharmacal relief-only proceedings permissible
- Privilege: Answers to request for further information ordered despite privilege concerns
- Trackers
- Useful information
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
