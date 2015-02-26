- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—26 February 2015
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes list of 2014's most complained-of advertisements
- Competition law: Advocate General clarifies position on documents uncovered ‘by chance’
- Consumer credit: FCA consults on consumer guidance changes
- Consumer protection: CMA publishes final report on payday lending
- Consumer protection: CMA seeks views on online reviews and endorsements
- Consumer protection: material omissions in consumer dealings and winding-up in the public interest
- Contracts: High Court considers if aggrieved party could keep contract alive
- Contracts: repudiatory breach—what is affirmation?
- Data protection: changes to enforced subject access
- Data protection: government announces action on nuisance calls
- Franchising: execution and limitation in franchising cases
- Information technology: High Court considers dispute about source code
- Insurance: Insurance Act 2015 receives Royal Assent
- Tax: VAT and restitutionary rights against HMRC
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Article summary
A weekly round-up of key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news analysis and links to case, legislation and consultation trackers.
