- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—25 August 2016
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Bribery and corruption: OECD consults on systems for the liability of legal individuals for foreign bribery
- Construction law: Industry insight: the future of portfolio, project and programme management—part 2
- Contracts: Advocate General considers jurisdiction and the Late Payment Directive
- Consumer protection: CMA updates guidance on its consumer protection powers and obligations
- Corporate: Re SABmiller plc—Shareholders consenting to exclusion from scheme meetings
- Data protection: CJEU scrutinises Amazon’s standard terms of business
- Employment law: Court of Appeal considers jurisdiction in conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty claims
- Employment law: New consultation provides insight as to likely contents of final gender pay reporting regulations
- Information technology: Proxies and how the law deals with circumvention
- Pensions: Same sex marriage and survivor’s benefits—discriminatory treatment?
- Restructuring and insolvency: Learning from the collapse of BHS
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
