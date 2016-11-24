- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—24 November 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Autumn Statement 2016: Chancellor gives first (and last) Autumn Statement
- Brexit: Great Repeal Bill—legislative challenges of Brexit explored
- Confidential information: Whistleblowing and the in-house lawyer
- Consumer protection: The cost of customer service via telephone hotlines
- Corporate: Companies House updates guidance on confirmation statement
- Corporate: Government to introduce corporate governance reforms
- Corporate: Restaurant business serves up wrong set of articles
- Corporate crime: The CMA—talking tough on criminal cartels
- Data protection: Tesco Bank hack—lessons to be learned
- Dispute resolution: TMT international dispute resolution survey affirms role of international arbitration
- E-commerce: UK online sellers warned over price fixing
- Employment law: Employers must take active steps to allow workers to take WTR rest breaks
- Employment law: Looking at the numbers—the impact of Employment Tribunal fees
- Employment law: Preventing disability discrimination
- Financial services: PRA consultation—insurance and cyber risk
- Intellectual property: Digital production of out of print books requires prior consent
- Intellectual property: High Court considers keyword advertising and honest concurrent use
- Supply of goods and services: CJEU clarifies that agents can be ‘sellers’
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
