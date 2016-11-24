Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—24 November 2016

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—24 November 2016
Published on: 24 November 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—24 November 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Autumn Statement 2016: Chancellor gives first (and last) Autumn Statement
  • Brexit: Great Repeal Bill—legislative challenges of Brexit explored
  • Confidential information: Whistleblowing and the in-house lawyer
  • Consumer protection: The cost of customer service via telephone hotlines
  • Corporate: Companies House updates guidance on confirmation statement
  • Corporate: Government to introduce corporate governance reforms
  • Corporate: Restaurant business serves up wrong set of articles
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More