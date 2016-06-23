Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—23 June 2016

Published on: 23 June 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Referendum on UK membership of the European Union
  • Construction law: Industry Insight—ethics in the construction industry part 2
  • Consumer protection: Addressing digital challenges—fresh guidance on the UPCD
  • Consumer protection: Applicable law in consumer protection disputes between Member States
  • Contracts: Lugano Convention and a good arguable case
  • Contracts: Solicitors' implied warranty of authority to act considered
  • Corporate: Takeover Appeal Board decision on Ladbrokes plc
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

