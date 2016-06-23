- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—23 June 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Referendum on UK membership of the European Union
- Construction law: Industry Insight—ethics in the construction industry part 2
- Consumer protection: Addressing digital challenges—fresh guidance on the UPCD
- Consumer protection: Applicable law in consumer protection disputes between Member States
- Contracts: Lugano Convention and a good arguable case
- Contracts: Solicitors' implied warranty of authority to act considered
- Corporate: Takeover Appeal Board decision on Ladbrokes plc
- Corporate crime: Without prejudice—SFO guidance on section 2 interviews
- Corporate crime: Strengthening laws on whistleblowing—new strategies
- Employment law: Acas Code is not applicable to non-disciplinary ill-health dismissals
- Employment law: Discrimination: immigration status is not same as nationality
- Employment law: Discrimination and religious belief after Achbita
- Employment law: Settling discrimination and victimisation claims
- Financial services: Shining a spotlight on the culture of financial services firms
- Privacy: Anonymity orders and the principle of open justice
- Public procurement: Procurement challenges—what are the true costs?
- Tax: A right to nothing—ordinary share capital in Castledine and McQuillan
- Tax: The reform of the substantial shareholdings exemption regime—a relief for companies?
- Tort: Trafigura solicitors negligent in failing to protect settlement sums
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
