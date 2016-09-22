- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—22 September 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on identifiability of advertising
- Advertising and marketing: Regulation of native advertising and sponsored advertisements
- Brexit: Brexit and the Crown dependencies—the Isle of Man
- Bribery and corruption: Exploring foreign bribery and liability
- Bribery and corruption: Rescission—limits of the principle
- Bribery and corruption: Tackling corruption—a new era of international cooperation?
- Brexit: Brexit and the growth of lawyers registering in Ireland
- Brexit: The potential impact of Brexit on UK employment rights
- Competition law: All clear—examining the Hutchison 3G/VimpelCom merger
- Consumer protection: Unfair commercial practice and informing consumers
- Contracts: Implied term to provide CDM Regs information
- Contracts: New Scottish Bill on third party rights
- Data protection: ICO issues monetary penalty notice for text messaging tactics
- Dispute resolution: Proposals made to transform the courts and tribunals in England and Wales
- E-commerce: European Commission publishes initial findings of e-commerce sector inquiry
- Employment law: Constructive dismissal: claimant can rely on pre-resignation early conciliation
- Intellectual property: Shopkeeper offering unsecured wi-fi not liable for copyright infringements of third parties
- Media law: Defamation and the public interest defence
- Product liability: European Commission launches review of Defective Products Directive
- Public procurement: Exploring FAC-1 and framework alliancing contracts
- Tax: Wales to replace SDLT with a new land transaction tax
- Telecoms: Commission discusses rules to avoid abuse of roaming charges
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
