Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—22 September 2016

Published on: 22 September 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on identifiability of advertising
  • Advertising and marketing: Regulation of native advertising and sponsored advertisements
  • Brexit: Brexit and the Crown dependencies—the Isle of Man
  • Bribery and corruption: Exploring foreign bribery and liability
  • Bribery and corruption: Rescission—limits of the principle
  • Bribery and corruption: Tackling corruption—a new era of international cooperation?
  • Brexit: Brexit and the growth of lawyers registering in Ireland
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

