Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—21 July 2016

Published on: 21 July 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Managing a legal department: In-house legal departments and winning collaborations
  • Brexit: Brexit and employee share plans—the short, mid and long term implications
  • Brexit: Creating a template for UK-EU relations—Canada and EEA/Norway models
  • Brexit: The implications for projects and project financings
  • Brexit: The practicalities of negotiating trade deals
  • Confidential information: EDPS issues new whistleblowing guidelines
  • Confidential information: Post-termination restrictive covenants and breach of duty
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

