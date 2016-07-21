- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—21 July 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Managing a legal department: In-house legal departments and winning collaborations
- Brexit: Brexit and employee share plans—the short, mid and long term implications
- Brexit: Creating a template for UK-EU relations—Canada and EEA/Norway models
- Brexit: The implications for projects and project financings
- Brexit: The practicalities of negotiating trade deals
- Confidential information: EDPS issues new whistleblowing guidelines
- Confidential information: Post-termination restrictive covenants and breach of duty
- Consumer protection: Government publishes guidance on delivery requirements
- Consumer protection: Law Commission publishes report on consumer prepayments on retailer insolvency
- Contracts: Coming to terms—enforceability of settlement agreements reached through conciliation
- Contracts: Privy Council considers nature of lump sum contract
- Contracts: Scottish Law Commission publishes report on third party rights
- Corporate crime: Exploring the SFOs approach to DPAs
- Corporate crime: Libor manipulation and defining dishonesty
- Corporate crime: Putting the corporate manslaughter sentencing guidelines to the test
- Dispute resolution: Court of Appeal considers unambiguous impropriety exception to without prejudice privilege
- Dispute resolution: What does Brexit mean for dispute resolution in England and Wales?
- Employment law: AG opines that dismissal because of an Islamic headscarf amounts to direct discrimination
- Employment law: Discriminatory treatment in relation to pension rights
- Information technology: Directive on network and information system security published in Official Journal
- Intellectual property: Calculating royalties payable in respect of licences for musical works
- Intellectual property: Registered community design—licensee infringement proceedings
- Property: Negotiations for promotion of land for development did not constitute a binding agreement
- Public procurement: Crown Commercial Service announces new corporate finance services agreement
- Restructuring and insolvency: Limitation and alleged breaches of duty
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
