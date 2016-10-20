- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—20 October 2016
- Advertising and marketing: ICO issues new Code on privacy notices
- Advertising and marketing: Loan company fined for sending spam texts
- Brexit and the challenges ahead for UK’s life sciences industry
- Brexit and the EU27—a view from Ireland
- Bribery and corruption: Civil settlement in relation to Bribery Act offences—differences between Scotland and England
- Competition law: Digging into digital—findings of the European Commission’s e-commerce inquiry
- Confidential information: Supreme Court allows appeal against HMRC's disclosure of confidential information
- Contracts: Court of Appeal confirms no interim payments after schedule expired
- Contracts: Unexecuted JCT contract replaces letter of intent
- Corporate crime: New law enforcement powers to tackle money laundering
- Data protection: ICO fines Talktalk for security hack
- Employment law: Dismissal may be implied by conduct but must be communicated
- Employment law: the gig economy
- Employment law: TUPE service provision change: activities must be 'fundamentally the same'
- Privilege: Privileged position
- Public procurement law: Concession Contracts Regulations 2016—six months on
- Public procurement law: Guidance on a balanced scorecard approach for procurement issued
- Supply of goods and services: House of Lords select committee launches enquiry into impact of Brexit on goods
- Supply of goods and services: IASC sets out five priorities for combating slavery
- Supply of goods and services: The carriage of dangerous goods
