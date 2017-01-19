- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—19 January 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Brexit: Article 50 judgment to be handed down 24 January 2017
- Bribery and corruption: Cracking down on corruption—are sanctions readily at disposal?
- Bribery and corruption: Overcoming international co-operation challenges in corruption cases
- Competition law: Maintaining a competitive edge—implementing the EU Damages Directive
- Construction law: Court holds pest control work not carried out negligently
- Construction: High Court considers default interim payment notice
- Consumer protection: EE fined £2.7m for overcharging customers
- Consumer protection: Compliance update from Phone-paid Services Authority
- Contracts: Court of Appeal considers meaning of common contractual phrases
- Contracts: Right to rescind where all conditions have not been discharged
- Corporate crime: Getting tough on cybercrime—enforcing the issue
- Corporate crime: Tackling terrorism financing
- Data protection: ICO issues monetary penalty notice for unlawful telephone marketing
- Data protection: ICO publishes guidance on what to expect regarding General Data Protection Regulation
- Dispute resolution: Court of Appeal—abuse of process and prior arbitral awards
- Dispute resolution: Taking reasonable steps to ascertain an individual's current address
- Distribution: Court of Justice considers Brussels I and breach of selective distribution agreements
- Employment law: BEIS guidance on the important public services ballot threshold published
- Employment law: COT3 settlement wording did not compromise a similar second tribunal claim
- Employment law: Redundancy and mobility clauses: determining the reason for dismissal when employee refuses to relocate
- Environmental law—policy predictions and challenges for 2017
- Restructuring and insolvency: Rare appellate decision on a very common argument
- Supply of services: Reasonable skill and care obligation in NEC contract
- Supply of services: Supreme Court partially allows wheelchair user's appeal
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
