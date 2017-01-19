Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—19 January 2017

  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit: Article 50 judgment to be handed down 24 January 2017
  • Bribery and corruption: Cracking down on corruption—are sanctions readily at disposal?
  • Bribery and corruption: Overcoming international co-operation challenges in corruption cases
  • Competition law: Maintaining a competitive edge—implementing the EU Damages Directive
  • Construction law: Court holds pest control work not carried out negligently
  • Construction: High Court considers default interim payment notice
  • Consumer protection: EE fined £2.7m for overcharging customers
Article summary

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

