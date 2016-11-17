- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—17 November 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT Standard Building Contract 2016?
- Confidential information: Emails and the duty of confidentiality
- Contracts: Court considers issues under maintenance contract
- Contracts: Effective termination of a repo (Lehman Brothers International
- Contracts: Quantum for delayed and defective works
- Contracts: When is a contract sufficiently complete to be binding?
- Corporate: Director's wrongful dismissal claim permitted in s 994 Petition
- Corporate: Exception to the prohibition on cancellation schemes
- Data protection: ICO issues monetary penalty notices
- Employment law: Invalid previous warnings: fairness of dismissal turns on what employer actually relied on
- Information technology: Resale of a used software program
- Information technology: What happens to our digital assets when we die?
- Intellectual property: Brexit and design rights
- Intellectual property: EU law treats public lending of e-books in same way as traditional books
- Intellectual property: Premier League overcome Euro-defences to score copyright infringement win
- Intellectual property: Registerability of the Rubik’s Cube
- Public procurement: CJEU rules on exclusion for non-payment of social security contributions
- Tax: Autumn Statement 2016 predictions—tax
- Tax: Tax evasion—the corporate offence of failure to prevent
Less...
