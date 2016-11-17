Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—17 November 2016

Published on: 17 November 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT Standard Building Contract 2016?
  • Confidential information: Emails and the duty of confidentiality
  • Contracts: Court considers issues under maintenance contract
  • Contracts: Effective termination of a repo (Lehman Brothers International
  • Contracts: Quantum for delayed and defective works
  • Contracts: When is a contract sufficiently complete to be binding?
  • Corporate: Director's wrongful dismissal claim permitted in s 994 Petition
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.

Popular documents

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

