Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—15 September 2016

Published on: 15 September 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit: EU Referendum 2016—After the vote
  • Competition law: Merging without mergers—Nokia and BT work together to develop 5G research
  • Consumer protection: Collective action filed against MasterCard at CAT under the Consumer Rights Act 2015
  • Consumer protection: Juncker calls for the swift adoption of new contract rules
  • Consumer protection: Law Commission recommends wholesale abolition of bills of sale
  • Consumer protection: Opening the gates—the CMA’s move towards open banking
  • Contracts: High Court considers a joint venture which failed
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. There have been a range of design enhancements to Lexis®PSL to create a fresher, cleaner interface, with key features brought centre-stage. Enhancements include easier to view topics and improved key resources. As always, we would be interested in any feedback you have. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

