- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—15 September 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Brexit: EU Referendum 2016—After the vote
- Competition law: Merging without mergers—Nokia and BT work together to develop 5G research
- Consumer protection: Collective action filed against MasterCard at CAT under the Consumer Rights Act 2015
- Consumer protection: Juncker calls for the swift adoption of new contract rules
- Consumer protection: Law Commission recommends wholesale abolition of bills of sale
- Consumer protection: Opening the gates—the CMA’s move towards open banking
- Contracts: High Court considers a joint venture which failed
- Contracts: Scottish government proposes new Bill on Third Party Rights
- Corporate law: Takeover Code updates—communication and distribution of information
- Cross-border trading: French contract law—why the reform could mean more litigation
- Data protection: ICO issues more monetary penalties for nuisance calls and texts
- Data protection: TalkTalk data breach notification appeal fails
- Environment law: The heat is on—companies reported to financial regulator for climate disclosure failures
- Information technology: Guidelines for business for tech and digital contracts
- Intellectual property: CJEU rules on copyright claim over unauthorised hyperlinks
- Intellectual property: European Commission publishes proposals to modernise copyright rules
- Intellectual property: High Court considers ambiguous IP rights in industrial machines and parts
- Public procurement: CJEU considers concession agreements in betting and gambling sector
- Public procurement: New tendering procedure required for scope change to settle a dispute between parties to a public contract
- Supply of goods and services: Prompt Payment Code bolstered by new measures
- Tax: Court of Appeal clarifies meaning of 'economic activity' in charity case
- Tax: Exempt supplies of negotiation of credit
- Tax: The transfer of PAYE liabilities—a consideration of the differing outcomes
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. There have been a range of design enhancements to Lexis®PSL to create a fresher, cleaner interface, with key features brought centre-stage. Enhancements include easier to view topics and improved key resources. As always, we would be interested in any feedback you have.
