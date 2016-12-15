- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—15 December 2016
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues new guidance in various areas
- Advertising and marketing: NGRS wins on passing off against Bee Moved
- Brexit: House of Lords EU Committee publishes report on trade options
- Brexit: House of Lords EU Committee publishes report on UK/Ireland relationship after Brexit
- Brexit: Law Society publishes response to Justice Select Committee inquiry on impact of Brexit on justice system
- Brexit: Commons Treasury select committee seeks views on transitional Brexit arrangements
- Brexit: Law Society responds to the EU Lords Committee on trade in professional services
- Consumer protection: Scottish government plans to improve consumer protection and competition
- Contracts: High Court considers capacity to enter into an IVA
- Corporate: Disclosure by social media no substitution for AIM Rules requirements
- Corporate: The Investment Association principles of remuneration—what’s changed?
- Data protection: Data protection and the internet of things
- Employment law: Code of Practice issued on picketing in trade disputes
- Employment law: Mandatory gender pay gap reporting: the impact of the revised draft regulations
- In-house lawyers: Human Rights Day—business and human rights
- Privilege: Another skirmish over privilege in the RBS Rights Issue Llitigation
- Product liability: Defects under the Consumer Protection Act 1987
- Public procurement: AG Sharpston assesses Lithuanian procurement law against EU principles
- Public procurement: Court examines Teckal exemption and third parties in practice
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. Please note that these weekly highlights are the last In-house weekly news highlights of 2016. We will resume weekly news highlights on 5 January 2017. We will be sending December’s monthly highlights as usual.
