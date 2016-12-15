Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—15 December 2016

Published on: 15 December 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues new guidance in various areas
  • Advertising and marketing: NGRS wins on passing off against Bee Moved
  • Brexit: House of Lords EU Committee publishes report on trade options
  • Brexit: House of Lords EU Committee publishes report on UK/Ireland relationship after Brexit
  • Brexit: Law Society publishes response to Justice Select Committee inquiry on impact of Brexit on justice system
  • Brexit: Commons Treasury select committee seeks views on transitional Brexit arrangements
  • Brexit: Law Society responds to the EU Lords Committee on trade in professional services
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. Please note that these weekly highlights are the last In-house weekly news highlights of 2016. We will resume weekly news highlights on 5 January 2017. We will be sending December’s monthly highlights as usual. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

