Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—14 July 2016

Published on: 14 July 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Arbitration: London arbitration following the referendum result—business as usual?
  • Competition law: What does Brexit mean for competition law enforcement in the UK?
  • Construction: High Court dismisses counterclaims for delay and breaches of contract
  • Construction: Non-contractual documents help to identify agreed works
  • Construction: No summary judgment for interim payment application
  • Consumer protection: Advocate General suggests that 'floor' clauses in consumer mortgage loan agreements are not unfair in limited circumstances
  • Consumer protection: Clarifying compensation for downgraded flights
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

