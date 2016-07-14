- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—14 July 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Arbitration: London arbitration following the referendum result—business as usual?
- Competition law: What does Brexit mean for competition law enforcement in the UK?
- Construction: High Court dismisses counterclaims for delay and breaches of contract
- Construction: Non-contractual documents help to identify agreed works
- Construction: No summary judgment for interim payment application
- Consumer protection: Advocate General suggests that 'floor' clauses in consumer mortgage loan agreements are not unfair in limited circumstances
- Consumer protection: Clarifying compensation for downgraded flights
More...
- Consumer protection: CMA issues interim report on legal services
- Consumer protection: Draft Consumer Rights (Rail Passenger Service Exemption, Enforcement and Amendments) Order 2016 published
- Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus to be renamed the Phone-paid Services Authority
- Contracts: Brexit and Material Adverse Change clauses
- Contracts: Validity of oral variation clauses in licence agreements
- Corporate: Creditors' interests and reductions of capital supported by a solvency statement
- Corporate: Examining a director’s civil liability
- Corporate: QCA publishes updated Remuneration Committee Guide
- Cross-border trade: Language barriers—restrictions on exports contrary to the EU treaties
- Data protection: EU member states give support to EU-US Privacy Shield
- Employment law: Employer liable for unfair dismissal if the decision-taker was manipulated
- Employment law: Ensuring fair hearings for disabled litigants
- Insurance: The introduction of a seventh motor insurance Directive
- Property: Break clauses and entity identity errors
- Property: Refinancing ramifications
- Property: The future of commercial property following the referendum result
- Supply of goods: CMA publishes report on compliance of supply agreements with the Groceries (Supply Chain Practices) Market Investigation Order 2009
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.