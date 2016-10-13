- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—13 October 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing law: ASA publishes guidance on offence in advertisements
- Advertising and marketing law: ICO says that transparency with customers is crucial to digital economy
- Agency law: Forfeiture of fiduciary's remuneration applies to partner's profit share
- Arbitration: Court declines to set aside awards on ground there was no contract
- Brexit: Brexit and European lobbying
- Brexit: Brexit and the Overseas Territories—the Falkland Islands
- Confidential information: A misuse of confidential information
- Construction law: Industry insight: How software can support project delivery
- Contracts: Court of Appeal clarifies when time is ‘of the essence’
- Consumer protection: Incentivised reviews and the value of online reviews
- Consumer protection: The Consumer Rights Act 2015—one year on
- Corporate crime: Clean money—the Fourth Money Laundering Directive
- Data protection: Disclosure of fitness to practise investigation data
- Data protection: Fundamental rights in the age of Big Data
- Data protection: Keeping data safe—the Yahoo hack and the changing landscape of cybercrime
- Data protection: Picking out the privacy shortfalls of the Internet of Things
- Employment law: Court of Appeal holds holiday pay should include results-based commission
- Employment law: Employment tribunal can consider validity of settlement agreement on any basis
- Employment law: Landmark ruling for breastfeeding mothers in EasyJet case
- Employment law: Minimum wage avoiders—named and shamed but few prosecuted
- Employment law: Network Rail's different rates of pay for mothers and fathers on SPL challenged as indirect sex discrimination
- Public procurement: Application of EU procurement rules in the context of concessions to betting and gambling
- Public procurement: Public contracts below threshold still subject to general TFEU principles
- Public procurement: Scottish court finds no case against self-certified evaluation criterion
- Public procurement: Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016—six months on
- Supply of goods and services: Lords select committee launches inquiry into Brexit and services
- Tort: Negligent valuations and lenders losses
- Tort: Seller's solicitor and estate agent not liable for fraudulent sale
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
