Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—12 January 2017

Published on: 12 January 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • In-house lawyers: Exploring the in-house client and partner relationship—part two
  • In-house lawyers: Working towards a compliant business culture
  • Brexit: Brexit, devolution and the UK constitution—the view from Scotland
  • Bribery and corruption: Third party bribery and corruption risk
  • Commercial and IP & IT—looking ahead to 2017
  • Confidential information: Cybersecurity and the in-house lawyer in 2017
  • Construction law: Construction—looking ahead to 2017
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.

