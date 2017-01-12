- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—12 January 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- In-house lawyers: Exploring the in-house client and partner relationship—part two
- In-house lawyers: Working towards a compliant business culture
- Brexit: Brexit, devolution and the UK constitution—the view from Scotland
- Bribery and corruption: Third party bribery and corruption risk
- Commercial and IP & IT—looking ahead to 2017
- Confidential information: Cybersecurity and the in-house lawyer in 2017
- Construction law: Construction—looking ahead to 2017
- Construction law: Employer's honest belief when calling on on demand security was sufficient
- Construction law: Non-delegable duties in construction
- Contracts: Forbearance is good consideration for a promissory note
- Corporate: Corporate—looking ahead to 2017
- Corporate: FRC publishes annual report on developments in corporate governance and stewardship
- Corporate: Substantial property transactions
- Corporate: Takeover Panel gives pair the cold shoulder
- Corporate crime: Corporate Crime—looking ahead to 2017
- Corporate crime: Sentencing very large organisations for health and safety offences
- Corporate crime: Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures in the US
- Data protection: Blanket data retention not lawful
- Data protection: Data thieves sentenced for trading personal information
- Data protection: European Commission adopts e-privacy regulation
- Data protection: ICO fines Royal & Sun Alliance over data breach
- Dispute resolution: Dispute resolution in review—2016
- Employment law: Cycle courier was a worker and entitled to holiday pay
- Employment law: Dismissal may be fair even if subject of lapsed warning taken into account
- Employment law: EU law provisions and UK industrial disputes
- Employment law: Practicability of re-engagement order: focus must be on employer's belief in dishonesty
- Employment law: Tribunal must explain if it considers ability to pay and orders whole costs
- Pensions: Pensions in 2017—legal developments and practical implications
- Property: Property—looking ahead to 2017
- Public procurement: Do transfers of competence by public authorities amount to public contracts?
- Tort: Court of Appeal rules on scope of solicitor’s duty of care
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
