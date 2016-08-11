Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—11 August 2016

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—11 August 2016
Published on: 11 August 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—11 August 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: Prosecution after ASA refers repeat offender advertiser
  • Construction: Dividends and loan repayments in a construction insolvency
  • Construction: High Court considers jurisdiction issues in expert determination
  • Construction: Insurance Act 2015—what does it mean for the construction sector?
  • Consumer protection: CMA market investigation: Retail banking—Final report published
  • Consumer protection: UK Parliament to consider preferential creditor status for consumers in insolvency
  • Contracts: High Court rules on adjudication costs and Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More