- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—11 August 2016
- Advertising and marketing: Prosecution after ASA refers repeat offender advertiser
- Construction: Dividends and loan repayments in a construction insolvency
- Construction: High Court considers jurisdiction issues in expert determination
- Construction: Insurance Act 2015—what does it mean for the construction sector?
- Consumer protection: CMA market investigation: Retail banking—Final report published
- Consumer protection: UK Parliament to consider preferential creditor status for consumers in insolvency
- Contracts: High Court rules on adjudication costs and Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998
- Corporate crime: Licences and lawbreaking—where to draw a line in proceeds of crime
- Dispute resolution: Court of Appeal considers without prejudice material during costs proceedings
- Intellectual property: CJEU considers patent royalties and licensee obligations
- Intellectual property: High Court considers groundless threats and fraudulent misrepresentation
- Restructuring and insolvency: Court of Appeal considers validation orders
- Restructuring and insolvency: High Court rules in wrongful trading case
- Tort: High Court considers causation, contributory negligence, third party losses, LADs and concurrent delay
- Brexit: Brexit and its implications
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
