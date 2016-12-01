- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—1 December 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: CAP plans new rules on under-18s in advertising
- Brexit: The Great Repeal Bill—a copy and paste approach to Brexit?
- Communications: Royal Assent for Investigatory Powers Bill
- Contracts: High Court considers breach of warranty and representation
- Contracts: High Court considers exclusion of liability
- Contracts: Scottish Law Commission issues discussion paper on penalty clauses
- Corporate: Views sought on UK corporate governance framework update
- Data protection: ICO issues fine for affiliate marketing
- Dispute resolution: Scottish court reforms—all change for dispute resolution
- E-commerce: Council of the European Union agrees general approach on geoblocking regulation
- Equality law: CJEU rules that Irish survivors' pension rule is not discriminatory
- Immigration: Immigration Act 2016—labour market enforcement
- Supply of goods and services: Court of Appeal upholds decision on tobacco plain packaging
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
