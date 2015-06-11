Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—11 June 2015

Published on: 11 June 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Claims to privilege
  • Invalidating service
  • Anti-suit injunctions to stop bankruptcy proceedings
  • Litigants in person and relief from sanctions
  • Costs budgeting, libel cases and contingencies
  • Assessing the credibility of a witness
  • PPI mis-selling liability
Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution team for the week ending 11 June 2015. In this week’s edition we highlight analysis of key High Court decisions on a broad range of topics, including: the scope of without prejudice privilege in respect of settlement communications between a firm and a regulator (Property Alliance Group); service and forum non conveniens (Chopra); anti-suit injunctions to halt insolvency proceedings (Swiss Marine); assessing witness credibility (Mainline); statutory demands and international sanctions (Maud); and, relief from sanctions and litigants in person (Chadwick). This week, we’ve also added new Practice Notes on the Alternative Dispute Resolution for Consumer Disputes (Competent Authorities) Regulations 2015 and cross-border insolvency matters. Does a separate warrant need to be issued for the enforcement of multiple judgments/debtors? Read our Q&A below. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

