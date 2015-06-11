Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—11 June 2015

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution team for the week ending 11 June 2015. In this week’s edition we highlight analysis of key High Court decisions on a broad range of topics, including: the scope of without prejudice privilege in respect of settlement communications between a firm and a regulator (Property Alliance Group); service and forum non conveniens (Chopra); anti-suit injunctions to halt insolvency proceedings (Swiss Marine); assessing witness credibility (Mainline); statutory demands and international sanctions (Maud); and, relief from sanctions and litigants in person (Chadwick). This week, we’ve also added new Practice Notes on the Alternative Dispute Resolution for Consumer Disputes (Competent Authorities) Regulations 2015 and cross-border insolvency matters. Does a separate warrant need to be issued for the enforcement of multiple judgments/debtors? Read our Q&A below. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.