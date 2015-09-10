Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 September 2015

Published on: 10 September 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 September 2015
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Chancery Division—urgent applications
  • Security for costs
  • Changes to litigation funding
  • Is discharge of legal aid certificate required for a valid CFA?
  • Injunctive relief
  • Damages—Smith v M’Guire
  • Insurance—shift in position
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution team for the week ending 10 September. This week we highlight our analysis of key decisions of the English courts on a broad range of matters, including: security for costs (Hniadzdilau); recoverability of success fees and ATE premiums after a change in funding arrangements (Surrey); injunctive relief (Wood); and, Smith v M’Guire damages (Louis Dreyfus). We’ve also analysed the newly published Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments (Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements 2005) Regulations 2015 and the continuing growth of Hong Kong as a dispute resolution hub. As usual, our new and updated content is highlighted below, which includes a new Practice Note on costs and proportionality. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

