- Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance weekly highlights—13 April 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Brexit
- Islamic finance
- Derivatives
- Regulation of derivatives and capital markets products
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Judgment and Digest: Lowick Rose LLP (in liquidation) v Swynson Ltd and another
- Judgment and Digest: Astor Management AG (formerly known as MRI Holding AG) and another v Atalaya Mining plc (formerly known as Emed Mining Public Ltd) and others
- Judgment and Digest: JCAM Commercial Real Estate Property XV Ltd v Davis Haulage Ltd
- Digest: Kitcatt and others v MMS UK Holdings Ltd and another
- Digest: Société Générale v Goldas Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ithalat Ihracat A.S. and others; Société Générale v Goldas Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ithalat Ihracat A.S. and another
- Digest: Thomas and another v Triodos Bank NV
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance
- New topic for in-house banking and finance lawyers
- New Practice Notes
- New cross border content
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Banking & Finance highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team for the week ending 13 April. This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes (1) news updates on Brexit, (2) Bank of England launches consultation on Shari’ah compliant liquidity facilities, (3) actions for annulment by JPMorgan Chase Co and HSBC against Commission decision on a cartel in the Euro interest rate derivatives market published, (4) updates relevant to the regulation of derivatives and capital markets products, (5) relevant updates from the Lexis®PSL Corporate Crime, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Property teams, (6) a list of cases reported on by the Banking & Finance team this week, (7) new and updated content on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance, including a new topic aimed at banking and finance lawyers working in-house and (8) a reminder of some useful information available on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance.
