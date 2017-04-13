Sign-in Help
Legal News

Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance weekly highlights—13 April 2017

Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance weekly highlights—13 April 2017
Published on: 13 April 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Welcome to the weekly Banking & Finance highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team for the week ending 13 April. This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes (1) news updates on Brexit, (2) Bank of England launches consultation on Shari’ah compliant liquidity facilities, (3) actions for annulment by JPMorgan Chase Co and HSBC against Commission decision on a cartel in the Euro interest rate derivatives market published, (4) updates relevant to the regulation of derivatives and capital markets products, (5) relevant updates from the Lexis®PSL Corporate Crime, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Property teams, (6) a list of cases reported on by the Banking & Finance team this week, (7) new and updated content on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance, including a new topic aimed at banking and finance lawyers working in-house and (8) a reminder of some useful information available on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

