Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance weekly highlights—1 June 2017

Published on: 01 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Welcome to the weekly Banking & Finance highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team for the week ending 1 June 2017. This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes (1) News Analysis on the beneficial ownership disclosure regime for overseas entities, (2) LMA raises concerns about revisions to anti-money laundering guidance, (3) News Analysis on the ECB guidance on leveraged transactions, (4) FX Global Code is published, (5) updates on the regulation of derivative and capital markets products, (6) relevant updates from the Lexis®PSL Commercial, Corporate, Corporate Crime and Restructuring & Insolvency teams, (7) a list of cases reported on by the Banking & Finance team this week, (8) new Practice Notes published by the Banking & Finance team this week, and (9) some key dates for June. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

