- Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance weekly highlights—1 June 2017
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Beneficial ownership disclosure regime for overseas entities
- LMA urges JMLSG to rethink revisions to guidance on money laundering and terrorist financing
- Acquisition finance
- Debt Capital Markets
- Regulation of derivatives and capital markets products
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
More...
- Digest: Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch v CIMB Bank Berhad
- Digest: Deutsche Bank AG v Comune Di Savona
- Appeal Tracker: Bank of Scotland plc v Hazel and another
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance
- New Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Banking & Finance highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team for the week ending 1 June 2017. This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes (1) News Analysis on the beneficial ownership disclosure regime for overseas entities, (2) LMA raises concerns about revisions to anti-money laundering guidance, (3) News Analysis on the ECB guidance on leveraged transactions, (4) FX Global Code is published, (5) updates on the regulation of derivative and capital markets products, (6) relevant updates from the Lexis®PSL Commercial, Corporate, Corporate Crime and Restructuring & Insolvency teams, (7) a list of cases reported on by the Banking & Finance team this week, (8) new Practice Notes published by the Banking & Finance team this week, and (9) some key dates for June.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.