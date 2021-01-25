Sign-in Help
Restructuring options and processes

Lexis®PSL announces variations to R3 standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal (Northern Ireland) for administration exits and debt waivers

Published on: 25 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Recently, R3 launched their standard form for COVID-19 CVA proposal (CVA proposal) and accompanying coronavirus (COVID-19) standard conditions for company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) which are intended for use by small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) companies in Northern Ireland whose businesses have been affected by coronavirus. Lexis®PSL R&I is pleased to announce standard variations to Appendix 2 to deal with exit from administration and debt waiver for companies in Northern Ireland drafted by Michael Neill and Tanya Surgeon of A&L Goodbody. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

