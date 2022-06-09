LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Levelling Up Bill—The New Infrastructure Levy—what you need to know

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Levelling Up Bill—The New Infrastructure Levy—what you need to know
  • What’s new?
  • How will IL work in practice?
  • What about s106 agreements?
  • What we don’t know
  • What does IL mean for developers?

Article summary

Planning analysis: Clare Eccles and Tim Hellier of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP examine the proposed new Infrastructure Levy (IL) that will eventually replace the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), how the two levies compare and how it is expected to work in practice. The IL will be introduced under provisions in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill (the Bill) as a new mandatory charge on development to replace Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) in England (except for Mayoral CIL in London). In many ways it is similar to CIL, but it is redesigned to capture more of the uplift in land value generated by development and they are some key differences. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

