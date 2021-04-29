Letters of request and the privilege against self-incrimination (CGHA v Purdy)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court upheld Senior Master Fontaine's decision that a deposition order made against Ms Purdy pursuant to a letter of request should not be set aside on grounds of oppression. There is no absolute privilege against self-incrimination in respect of foreign proceedings and nothing in the jurisprudence requires the privilege to be absolute in order to comply with Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Ms Purdy had failed to identify an error of law or principle on the Senior Master's part. CGHA's appeal and cross-appeal on costs were also dismissed. Written by Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King's Bench Walk.