Letters of request and the privilege against self-incrimination (CGHA v Purdy)

Letters of request and the privilege against self-incrimination (CGHA v Purdy)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Letters of request and the privilege against self-incrimination (CGHA v Purdy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Ms Purdy’s appeal
  • CGHA’s cross-appeal and appeal on costs
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court upheld Senior Master Fontaine’s decision that a deposition order made against Ms Purdy pursuant to a letter of request should not be set aside on grounds of oppression. There is no absolute privilege against self-incrimination in respect of foreign proceedings and nothing in the jurisprudence requires the privilege to be absolute in order to comply with Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Ms Purdy had failed to identify an error of law or principle on the Senior Master’s part. CGHA’s appeal and cross-appeal on costs were also dismissed. Written by Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

