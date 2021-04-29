Letters of request and the privilege against self-incrimination (CGHA v Purdy)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court upheld Senior Master Fontaine’s decision that a deposition order made against Ms Purdy pursuant to a letter of request should not be set aside on grounds of oppression. There is no absolute privilege against self-incrimination in respect of foreign proceedings and nothing in the jurisprudence requires the privilege to be absolute in order to comply with Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Ms Purdy had failed to identify an error of law or principle on the Senior Master’s part. CGHA’s appeal and cross-appeal on costs were also dismissed. Written by Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not
On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.
This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe
This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.