LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Service / Service outside England and Wales

Legal News

Let’s get to the point—KnitPro must defend after challenging service and agitating for a stay of proceedings (Crafts Group LLC v M/S Indeutsch International)

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Let’s get to the point—KnitPro must defend after challenging service and agitating for a stay of proceedings (Crafts Group LLC v M/S Indeutsch International)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: A rare application to challenge service in an IP suit has failed, brought in the context of even rarer trade mark threats proceedings. The English courts continue to be popular forum for dispute resolution between international corporations, but service in an international case can be tricky. This case demonstrates how some unforeseen points may be taken against a claimant, and how procedural pitfalls may be overlooked or forgiven. The case concerns knitting needles, Indian company KnitPro being sued by US-based Crafts Group LLC. Written by Tristan Sherliker, solicitor advocate, Bird & Bird LLP (London). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents