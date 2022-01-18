Let’s get to the point—KnitPro must defend after challenging service and agitating for a stay of proceedings (Crafts Group LLC v M/S Indeutsch International)

Article summary

IP analysis: A rare application to challenge service in an IP suit has failed, brought in the context of even rarer trade mark threats proceedings. The English courts continue to be popular forum for dispute resolution between international corporations, but service in an international case can be tricky. This case demonstrates how some unforeseen points may be taken against a claimant, and how procedural pitfalls may be overlooked or forgiven. The case concerns knitting needles, Indian company KnitPro being sued by US-based Crafts Group LLC. Written by Tristan Sherliker, solicitor advocate, Bird & Bird LLP (London). or to read the full analysis.