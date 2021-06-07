Let property does not create VAT fixed establishment (Titanium Ltd v Finanzamt Österreich)

Tax analysis: In Titanium Ltd v Finanzamt Österreich the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) held that the letting of an Austrian property by a Jersey company did not create a fixed establishment for VAT purposes in Austria.
