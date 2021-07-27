menu-search
Legal News

Lessons learned from Southern Water’s £90m fine following EA prosecution

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The £90m fine imposed on Southern Water is the largest fine imposed to date on a water company for environmental offences. What is the background to this case?
  • What factors led to the fine being so large?
  • While the sentence imposed is specific to Southern Water and the facts of the case, what learning points does this case provide?
  • The Law Commission are currently consulting on whether the existing laws fail to adequately hold organisations to account for their criminal wrongdoing. What does this case, and other instances where organisations have received large fines for environmental offences, add to this debate?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Rachel Turnbull of Walker Morris LLP discusses the £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA), lessons learned and what cases involving large fines for environmental offences add to the debate on whether existing laws fail to adequately hold organisations to account for their criminal wrongdoing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

