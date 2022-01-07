LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Lessons from the ‘biggest British divorce settlement’ (Her Royal Highness Haya Bint Al Hussein v His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum)

Published on: 07 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Family analysis: These proceedings have attracted huge media attention, piqued by the parties’ statuses, the former husband being the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai and the former wife being the daughter of the late King Hussein and half-sister of King Abdullah II. The quantum of the payments ordered (over half a billion) coupled with the genuine security threat and phone-hacking scandal, has captured the interest of the world. While this was clearly not a usual divorce and financial remedy case, as it involved inconceivable wealth, problems and budgets very specific to the parties, and was not a ‘divorce case’ in the usual meaning, Sophie Groves, director and Aisling O’Reilly, senior associate, at Vardags consider the points of note and practical implications for practitioners in a broader range of cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

