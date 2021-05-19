menu-search
Lessons from SAP’s multiple US agency illegal export penalty

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: German software company SAP SE’s recent multi-agency penalty over illegally exporting US-made products to users in Iran shows that software and cloud services providers cannot ignore suspected end use in sanctioned countries regardless of where their products were sold, say Robert Slack and Julia Kuelzow at Kelley Drye. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

