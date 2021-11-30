LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Lender says it faces collapse if restructuring not approved

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Subprime lender Amigo Loans said on 29 November 2021 that it will fall into administration if it cannot restructure, after a court backed the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) argument that the move should be rejected amid concerns that the scheme would not protect compensation claims by borrowers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

