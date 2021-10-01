Lender entitled to receive information under an English law governed SFA despite opposition from borrower who entered French Sauvegarde proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)

Article summary

The High Court held that a lender under an English law governed senior facilities agreement dated 28 March 2019 (the 'SFA') that provided €573m to Cassini SAS, as borrower ('Cassini') was contractually entitled to receive information regarding the financial condition, assets, books, accounts and records of Cassini, which was subject to French insolvency proceedings, the Sauvegarde. The High Court rejected arguments from Cassini that its obligations under the SFA to provide information to the claimant (a lender, Emerald Pasture DAC) are no longer enforceable under French insolvency law as a result of the commencement of French insolvency proceedings for the purposes of Article 6(1) of Regulation (EU) 2015/848 (the 'Recast European Insolvency Regulation'). Written by Tamer Bahgat, partner, Phil Taylor, partner, and Anna Nolan, counsel at Alston & Bird, London.