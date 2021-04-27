Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Designs / Design transactions and management

Legal News

Lego retains design registration for its iconic Lego brick as General Court annuls invalidity decision (Lego A/S v EUIPO)

Lego retains design registration for its iconic Lego brick as General Court annuls invalidity decision (Lego A/S v EUIPO)
Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lego retains design registration for its iconic Lego brick as General Court annuls invalidity decision (Lego A/S v EUIPO)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The Board’s Decision
  • What did the court decide?
  • Failure by the Board to consider modular system defence
  • Failure to consider all features of Lego’s design
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Second Chamber of the General Court in Lego A/S v EUIPO has annulled a decision of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to declare invalid the design of a Lego brick. The General Court held that EUIPO’s Third Board of Appeal (the Board) had failed to consider whether Lego had a defence under Article 8(3) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002/EC (the Community Designs Regulation (CDR)) which exempts modular products from the general ‘must fit’ exclusion from design protection under Article 8(2). It also failed to identify all relevant features of Lego’s design for proper consideration of the ‘technical function’ exclusion under Article 8(1). Written by Sarah Wright, partner, Kaisa Patsalides, senior associate, and Jack Rigelsford, trainee solicitor, at CMS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More