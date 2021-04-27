Lego retains design registration for its iconic Lego brick as General Court annuls invalidity decision (Lego A/S v EUIPO)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Second Chamber of the General Court in Lego A/S v EUIPO has annulled a decision of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to declare invalid the design of a Lego brick. The General Court held that EUIPO’s Third Board of Appeal (the Board) had failed to consider whether Lego had a defence under Article 8(3) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002/EC (the Community Designs Regulation (CDR)) which exempts modular products from the general ‘must fit’ exclusion from design protection under Article 8(2). It also failed to identify all relevant features of Lego’s design for proper consideration of the ‘technical function’ exclusion under Article 8(1). Written by Sarah Wright, partner, Kaisa Patsalides, senior associate, and Jack Rigelsford, trainee solicitor, at CMS. or to read the full analysis.