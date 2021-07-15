Legislation requiring public disclosure of data relating to criminal offences is incompatible with GDPR (the case of Latvijas Republikas Saeima (Points de pénalité))

Article summary

Information Law analysis: In this case the Latvian Constitutional Court referred a number of questions to the Court of Justice relating to compatibility of national legislation with Articles 5, 6 and 10 of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR). The national legislation in question enabled public access to personal data relating to penalty points imposed for road traffic offences. The Court of Justice ruled that personal data about penalty points imposed on individuals for road traffic offences fell within the scope of Article 10 of the EU GDPR. Article 10 provides that data relating to criminal convictions and offences may only be processed under the control of official authority or on the basis of Union or Member State law which provides appropriate safeguards for the rights and freedoms of data subjects. The EU GDPR precluded national legislation which authorised a public body to disclose data regarding penalty points imposed on drivers to economic operators for re-use. Written by Eleonor Duhs, Director in the Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy team at Fieldfisher.