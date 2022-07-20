- Legislation Day: Draft Finance Bill 2023—Tax analysis
- INTERNATIONAL
- OECD Pillar Two—multinational top-up tax
- Double taxation relief claims—no extended time limit claims in certain circumstances
- New transfer pricing documentation requirements for UK businesses
- BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE
- Reform of research and development tax relief
- Amendments to qualifying asset holding companies (QAHCs) regime
- Improving the administration and operation of insurance premium tax (IPT)
- REAL ESTATE
- CGT—disposals of joint interests in land for LLPs and Scottish partnerships
- ATED and 15% SDLT relief under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme
- Other draft legislation
- New consultations and consultation outcomes
Article summary
Tax analysis: On Legislation Day, 20 July 2022, the government published draft provisions to be included in Finance Bill 2023 (FB 2023, also known as Finance Bill 2022–23) together with accompanying explanatory notes, other supporting documents and consultation responses. This analysis brings together the key business tax provisions and explains the changes being made.
