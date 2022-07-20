LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2022–23—Spring Statement, Budget and Finance Bill

Legal News

Legislation Day: Draft clauses for Finance Bill 2023—Private Client analysis

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Legislation Day: Draft clauses for Finance Bill 2023—Private Client analysis
  • CAPITAL GAINS TAX
  • CGT: Transfers of assets between spouses and civil partners in the process of separating
  • CGT: Taxation of Lump Sum Exit Scheme (LSES) payments
  • CGT: Disposals of joint interests in land for LLPs and Scottish partnerships
  • INHERITANCE TAX AND INCOME TAX
  • IHT and Income Tax : Further tax provisions in connection with the Dormant Assets Scheme
  • Income tax relief for net pay pensions arrangements
  • PROPERTY TAXES
  • ATED and 15% SDLT relief under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: On Legislation Day on 20 July 2022 (L Day 2022), the government published draft provisions to be included in Finance Bill 2023 (FB 2023) together with accompanying explanatory notes, other supporting documents and consultations. This analysis brings together the key private client tax provisions and explains the changes to be made by the draft legislation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

2 News
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

2 News
2 Practice notes