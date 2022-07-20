LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2022–23—Spring Statement, Budget and Finance Bill

Legal News

Legislation Day: Draft clauses for Finance Bill 2023—Private Client analysis

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Legislation Day: Draft clauses for Finance Bill 2023—Private Client analysis
  • CAPITAL GAINS TAX
  • CGT: Transfers of assets between spouses and civil partners in the process of separating
  • CGT: Taxation of Lump Sum Exit Scheme (LSES) payments
  • CGT: Disposals of joint interests in land for LLPs and Scottish partnerships
  • INHERITANCE TAX AND INCOME TAX
  • IHT and Income Tax : Further tax provisions in connection with the Dormant Assets Scheme
  • Income tax relief for net pay pensions arrangements
  • PROPERTY TAXES
  • ATED and 15% SDLT relief under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: On Legislation Day on 20 July 2022 (L Day 2022), the government published draft provisions to be included in Finance Bill 2023 (FB 2023) together with accompanying explanatory notes, other supporting documents and consultations. This analysis brings together the key private client tax provisions and explains the changes to be made by the draft legislation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

2 News
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

2 News
2 Practice notes